North America Hemp Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2022-2027

North America Hemp Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Hemp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The North America hemp market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% during 2022-2027.

Hemp represents small, brown oilseeds that are extracted from the Cannabis Sativa plant. It acts as a good source of healthy fats, minerals, protein, fibers, etc. Hemp is extensively available in the form of whole seed, shelled seed, hemp oil, protein powder, etc. It offers numerous benefits in enhancing metabolism, increasing immunity, treating chronic pain, reducing anxiety, etc. As a result, hemp is widely utilized in various sectors, such as food & beverages (F&B), pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, textiles, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising consumer awareness among several nutritional benefits of hemp and the growing health consciousness are among the key factors augmenting the North America hemp market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences from high-calorie food items to a protein-rich diet are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the growing hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyle of the consumers, there is an increase in the demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products in the region, which are also bolstering the regional market. Besides this, the expanding popularity of hemp-based cereals, bars, smoothies, yogurt, etc., is catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of vegan food trends has led to a shift from meat and dairy products to plant-sourced alternatives, including hemp-based vegan meat and hemp milk is also driving the regional market. Moreover, the growing nutraceuticals sector is also propelling the utilization of hemp, owing to its high content of antioxidants, vitamins, iron, etc., which is further fueling the market growth. Besides this, the inflating demand for hemp in various non-food sectors, such as cosmetics, personal care, textiles, etc., is expected to positively influence the North America hemp market over the forecasted period.

North America Hemp Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

BaFa Neu GmbH(Planete Chanvre)

Dun Agro Hemp Group

Ecofibre

Gencanna

Hemp Inc

Hemp Oil Canada

Hempflax BV(Hempflax Group BV)

Konoplex Group

Marijuana Company of America Inc

U.S. HempCo

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, product type, application, source.

Breakup by Product Type:

Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

CBD Hemp Oil

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food

Snacks and Cereals

Soup, sauces, and seasonings

Bakery

Dairy and frozen desserts

Others (cold cereals, pasta, chocolate spreads, pet food)

Beverages

Hot Beverages

Sports and Energy Drinks

Ready-to-Drink

Others (Meal Replacement Drinks, Beverage Mixes, Beverage Concentrates, Juice Drinks)

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Others (Paper, Automobiles, Construction and Materials, Furniture, etc.)

Breakup by Source:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

