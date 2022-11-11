North America Hemp Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Hemp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The North America hemp market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% during 2022-2027.
Hemp represents small, brown oilseeds that are extracted from the Cannabis Sativa plant. It acts as a good source of healthy fats, minerals, protein, fibers, etc. Hemp is extensively available in the form of whole seed, shelled seed, hemp oil, protein powder, etc. It offers numerous benefits in enhancing metabolism, increasing immunity, treating chronic pain, reducing anxiety, etc. As a result, hemp is widely utilized in various sectors, such as food & beverages (F&B), pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, textiles, etc.
Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising consumer awareness among several nutritional benefits of hemp and the growing health consciousness are among the key factors augmenting the North America hemp market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences from high-calorie food items to a protein-rich diet are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the growing hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyle of the consumers, there is an increase in the demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products in the region, which are also bolstering the regional market. Besides this, the expanding popularity of hemp-based cereals, bars, smoothies, yogurt, etc., is catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of vegan food trends has led to a shift from meat and dairy products to plant-sourced alternatives, including hemp-based vegan meat and hemp milk is also driving the regional market. Moreover, the growing nutraceuticals sector is also propelling the utilization of hemp, owing to its high content of antioxidants, vitamins, iron, etc., which is further fueling the market growth. Besides this, the inflating demand for hemp in various non-food sectors, such as cosmetics, personal care, textiles, etc., is expected to positively influence the North America hemp market over the forecasted period.
North America Hemp Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
BaFa Neu GmbH(Planete Chanvre)
Dun Agro Hemp Group
Ecofibre
Gencanna
Hemp Inc
Hemp Oil Canada
Hempflax BV(Hempflax Group BV)
Konoplex Group
Marijuana Company of America Inc
U.S. HempCo
The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, product type, application, source.
Breakup by Product Type:
Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
CBD Hemp Oil
Others
Breakup by Application:
Food
Snacks and Cereals
Soup, sauces, and seasonings
Bakery
Dairy and frozen desserts
Others (cold cereals, pasta, chocolate spreads, pet food)
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Sports and Energy Drinks
Ready-to-Drink
Others (Meal Replacement Drinks, Beverage Mixes, Beverage Concentrates, Juice Drinks)
Textiles
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care Products
Others (Paper, Automobiles, Construction and Materials, Furniture, etc.)
Breakup by Source:
Organic
Conventional
Breakup by Country:
United States
Canada
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
