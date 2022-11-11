Mr. & Ms. Military Organization Celebrates Veterans Day By Honoring Veterans Who Proudly Serve Their Community The Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant celebrates veterans and active service members who are also engaged in community service. The pageant will judge the top 10 men and top 10 women on five criteria as they raise money for the nonprofit organization of their choice. Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO) www.mmmilitary.com Calvin Hill, a veteran with 20 years of experience who served on active duty in the Navy. Hill is the founder of the Mr. & Ms. Military Organization.

The organization is spotlighting outstanding men and women who served in the military by providing an extraordinary platform in the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant.

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, the Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO) is bringing attention to the amazing service veterans provide their communities as they enlist men and women for the 2023-2024 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant, which will be held on Feb. 24, 2023, at the Joan B. Kroc Theater in San Diego.

For Veterans Day, MMMO is also offering a discount for the remainder of this November to veterans who sign up for the 2023-2024 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant. The competition is also open to active service members.

The Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant is a unique, annual competition unlike any other, which celebrates veterans and active service members who are also engaged in community service. The pageant will judge the top 10 men and top 10 women on five criteria as they raise money for the nonprofit organization of their choice. MMMO aims to register at least one man and woman representing each U.S. state and territory in the pageant. The top 10 men and women chosen for the pageant will be notified by Jan. 31, 2023.

“Veterans are the backbone of our country, keeping us safe at home and abroad. We want to continue to show appreciation for them in the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant by also providing a platform that allows them to have a greater impact on their community as role models,” said Calvin Hill, founder of MMMO.

Hill, who is a veteran that served 20 years in the U.S. Navy while stationed at Coronado, has been a devoted advocate for his brothers and sisters in the military. He is currently the Outreach Care Coordinator for the San Diego VA Health Care System, which allows him to provide ongoing support for former service members in need. Hill firmly believes in giving back to veterans and active service members who deserve recognition.

Registration for the 2023-2024 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant is currently underway and will continue through Jan. 22, 2023.

For more information about MMMO and the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant, visit www.MMMilitary.com or email info@mmmilitary.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available for the 2023-2024 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant. Companies and organizations that wish to contribute can contact MMMO at info@mmmilitary.com.

The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization is a private organization and is not affiliated in any way with the United States military or any of the United States armed services.

For media inquiries, please contact Yvette Morales with YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or call 949-244-9769.

About Mr. & Ms. Military Organization

The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO) is a global organization based in Temecula, CA. MMMO was established in 2009 to enrich the lives of male and female military veterans and service members worldwide by creating role models that can have a positive impact on the lives of Americans who need support and uplifting. MMMO strongly believes in community engagement and participation from military men and women whom the organization supports as leaders and role models with the help of MMMO’s dedicated charitable partnerships around the world.

