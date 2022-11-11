India Biomass Gasification Market Expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027

India Biomass Gasification Market Research Report

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Biomass Gasification Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The India biomass gasification market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027.

Biomass gasification represents the process involving the thermo-chemical conversion of biomass into a combustible gas mixture, such as hydrogen (H2) and carbon monoxide (CO). It usually comprises a gasifier system that contains a reactor where the gases are generated. The energy produced is further used to generate power for electricity and transportation. Biomass gasification is extensively used to meet the thermal and electrical requirements of numerous sectors. In addition to this, it finds applications as a preferred substitute for conventional fuels, including diesel, coal, furnace oils, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for rural electrification and the rising consumer consciousness towards cleaner energy generation are primarily driving the India biomass gasification market. Besides this, the launch of several favorable policies by public and private agencies to provide electricity in rural areas is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing investments by the government bodies across India in the development of various biomass gasifier-based power plants that generally produce electricity with the help of locally available natural resources, such as wood chips, cotton stalks, agro-residues, etc., and aid in mitigating waste disposal pollution while generating products, including syngas, power, biofuels, biochar, heat, fertilizer, etc., are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, extensive R&D activities conducted by the leading manufacturers to introduce hybrid solar-biomass gasification systems that aim to enhance reliability and minimize the overall cost are bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the inflating levels of industrialization are expected to fuel the India biomass gasification market over the forecasted period.

India Biomass Gasification Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, source.

Breakup by Source:

Solid Biomass

Biogas

Municipal Waste

Liquid Biomass

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

