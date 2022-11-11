Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,455 in the last 365 days.

HYPERVSN to Make an Impact at IAAPA Expo in Florida

HYPERVSN

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYPERVSN to Make an Impact at IAAPA Expo in Florida

HYPERVSN, the award-winning British technology company, is heading to IAAPA Expo in Florida on the 15th - 18th November 2022 for the first time to join the global attractions industry’s thought-leaders and innovators creating the future of amusement.

Connecting with industry greats from across the Theme Park, Integrated Resort, Location Based Entertainment, Attraction, and Museum sectors to name just a few, HYPERVSN will showcase a number of their extraordinary 3D holographic solutions.

Located at Booth 890, the HYPERVSN team will be ready to wow the audience with a full display of their amazing and brand-new HYPERVSN SmartV Holographic Solutions including:

HYPERVSN SmartV Holographic Human – Showing versatile uses for this product and technology
HYPERVSN SmartV 3D Modeller – Showing interactive gesture-controlled 3D visuals
HYPERVSN SmartV Solo L – A single 3D solution with almost endless applications

HYPERVSN’s US Director of Sales, Lisa Jey Schanley will be on hand to greet attendees and demonstrate the power of 3D Holograms.

To book a meeting with HYPERVSN at IAAPA Expo, please contact Vera Dubovskaya v.dubovskaya@hypervsn.com

About HYPERVSN: HYPERVSN is the award-winning British company responsible for developing the disruptive Integrated 3D Holographic Display Platform that provides an immersive experience for viewers.

Since its official release in 2017, HYPERVSN has been named among the 10 best technologies by Yahoo!, USA Today & Inc Magazine. Backed by Mark Cuban and Richard Branson, it has been used by over 25% of Fortune 500 companies in 90+ countries.

The proprietary HYPERVSN hardware works in conjunction with the Software Suite to provide customers with an integrated business solution. HYPERVSN holographic solutions are perfect for digital signage campaigns, holographic display billboards, digital out-of-home media, activation events, corporate reception areas and 3D point-of-sale displays. Learn more at www.hypervsn.com.

HYPERVSN PR & Marketing contact:
Alexander Starodetko
a.starodetko@hypervsn.com
Twitter @HYPERVSN

Gordon Dutch
Re-Sauce Marketing Consultancy Ltd
+44 7771 986000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

HYPERVSN to Make an Impact at IAAPA Expo in Florida

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.