HYPERVSN to Make an Impact at IAAPA Expo in Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- HYPERVSN to Make an Impact at IAAPA Expo in Florida
HYPERVSN, the award-winning British technology company, is heading to IAAPA Expo in Florida on the 15th - 18th November 2022 for the first time to join the global attractions industry’s thought-leaders and innovators creating the future of amusement.
Connecting with industry greats from across the Theme Park, Integrated Resort, Location Based Entertainment, Attraction, and Museum sectors to name just a few, HYPERVSN will showcase a number of their extraordinary 3D holographic solutions.
Located at Booth 890, the HYPERVSN team will be ready to wow the audience with a full display of their amazing and brand-new HYPERVSN SmartV Holographic Solutions including:
HYPERVSN SmartV Holographic Human – Showing versatile uses for this product and technology
HYPERVSN SmartV 3D Modeller – Showing interactive gesture-controlled 3D visuals
HYPERVSN SmartV Solo L – A single 3D solution with almost endless applications
HYPERVSN’s US Director of Sales, Lisa Jey Schanley will be on hand to greet attendees and demonstrate the power of 3D Holograms.
To book a meeting with HYPERVSN at IAAPA Expo, please contact Vera Dubovskaya v.dubovskaya@hypervsn.com
About HYPERVSN: HYPERVSN is the award-winning British company responsible for developing the disruptive Integrated 3D Holographic Display Platform that provides an immersive experience for viewers.
Since its official release in 2017, HYPERVSN has been named among the 10 best technologies by Yahoo!, USA Today & Inc Magazine. Backed by Mark Cuban and Richard Branson, it has been used by over 25% of Fortune 500 companies in 90+ countries.
The proprietary HYPERVSN hardware works in conjunction with the Software Suite to provide customers with an integrated business solution. HYPERVSN holographic solutions are perfect for digital signage campaigns, holographic display billboards, digital out-of-home media, activation events, corporate reception areas and 3D point-of-sale displays. Learn more at www.hypervsn.com.
HYPERVSN PR & Marketing contact:
Alexander Starodetko
a.starodetko@hypervsn.com
Twitter @HYPERVSN
Gordon Dutch
HYPERVSN, the award-winning British technology company, is heading to IAAPA Expo in Florida on the 15th - 18th November 2022 for the first time to join the global attractions industry’s thought-leaders and innovators creating the future of amusement.
Connecting with industry greats from across the Theme Park, Integrated Resort, Location Based Entertainment, Attraction, and Museum sectors to name just a few, HYPERVSN will showcase a number of their extraordinary 3D holographic solutions.
Located at Booth 890, the HYPERVSN team will be ready to wow the audience with a full display of their amazing and brand-new HYPERVSN SmartV Holographic Solutions including:
HYPERVSN SmartV Holographic Human – Showing versatile uses for this product and technology
HYPERVSN SmartV 3D Modeller – Showing interactive gesture-controlled 3D visuals
HYPERVSN SmartV Solo L – A single 3D solution with almost endless applications
HYPERVSN’s US Director of Sales, Lisa Jey Schanley will be on hand to greet attendees and demonstrate the power of 3D Holograms.
To book a meeting with HYPERVSN at IAAPA Expo, please contact Vera Dubovskaya v.dubovskaya@hypervsn.com
About HYPERVSN: HYPERVSN is the award-winning British company responsible for developing the disruptive Integrated 3D Holographic Display Platform that provides an immersive experience for viewers.
Since its official release in 2017, HYPERVSN has been named among the 10 best technologies by Yahoo!, USA Today & Inc Magazine. Backed by Mark Cuban and Richard Branson, it has been used by over 25% of Fortune 500 companies in 90+ countries.
The proprietary HYPERVSN hardware works in conjunction with the Software Suite to provide customers with an integrated business solution. HYPERVSN holographic solutions are perfect for digital signage campaigns, holographic display billboards, digital out-of-home media, activation events, corporate reception areas and 3D point-of-sale displays. Learn more at www.hypervsn.com.
HYPERVSN PR & Marketing contact:
Alexander Starodetko
a.starodetko@hypervsn.com
Twitter @HYPERVSN
Gordon Dutch
Re-Sauce Marketing Consultancy Ltd
+44 7771 986000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other