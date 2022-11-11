Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Estimated to Reach US$ 4.1 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 4.06%

A stoma is an ostomy opening in the abdomen of the patient to facilitate removal of the body waste.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Stoma/Ostomy Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on stoma/ostomy care industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global stoma/ostomy care market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.06% during 2022-2027.

Stoma/Ostomy care represents surgical procedures that involve the removal of diseased portions of the gastrointestinal and urinary system and the creation of an artificial opening in the abdomen to facilitate the elimination of body wastes. They can be of various types, including ileostomy, colostomy, urostomy, etc. Some of the commonly utilized stoma/ostomy care products include ostomy bags, stoma caps, seals, pouch covers, barrier rings, pouch closures, etc. These devices are essentially water- and air-tight and are attached to the abdominal wall to collect the body waste and can be disposed of when required. As a result, stoma/ostomy care objects and procedures are extensively used in home care settings, hospitals, and specialty clinics across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and colorectal and bladder cancer is among the key factors driving the stoma/ostomy care market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population across countries, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also positively influencing the global market. In addition to this, the development of innovative ostomy care products that help in minimizing odor and offer pH control to prevent skin infections is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the introduction of new products with human-centric designs that fit adequately and move with the body movements of the patient is further stimulating market growth. Moreover, the launch of numerous campaigns by government bodies and several not-for-profit organizations aimed at promoting effective ostomy care and the increasing improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing countries, are expected to propel the stoma/ostomy care market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• 3M Co.

• Alcare Co. Ltd.

• B. Braun

• BAO Health Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

• Coloplast A/S

• ConvaTec Group Plc

• Flexicare Medical Limited

• Hollister Incorporated

• Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company

• Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.

• Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc.

• Welland Medical Limited (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.)

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, end user and surgery.

Market Breakup by Product:

• Ostomy Bags

• By Usability

• Drainable Bags

• Closed-end Bags

• By Type

• One-piece System

• Two-piece System

• By Shape of Skin Barrier

• Flat Base Bags

• Convex Bags

• Ostomy Accessories

Market Breakup by End User:

• Home Care Settings

• Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Market Breakup by Surgery:

• Ileostomy

• Colostomy

• Urostomy

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

