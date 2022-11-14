Global Ablation Devices Market Report 2022-2027 : A $9.1 Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

Ablation Devices Market Research Report 2022-2027

The global ablation devices market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Ablation Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global ablation devices market size. The global ablation devices market reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Overview:

Ablation devices are medical instruments that are used in minimally invasive (MI) procedures to eliminate or excise abnormal body tissues for therapeutic purposes. They rely on an electrosurgical generator connected to bipolar electrode arrays to deliver thermal energy to tissues. They assist in producing heat by radio frequency, energy, or a laser to cause small burns. They also aid in treating several diseases, such as ophthalmic, urologic, cardiovascular, and gynecological. They are used to treat lesions that generate scar tissues and block electrical signals initiating the arrhythmia. They are also utilized in the surgical treatment of numerous chronic diseases and to eradicate cancerous tumors and kidney stones. As these devices offer various advantages, such as quicker recovery, shorter stay in the hospital, and minimal risk of infections, they find extensive applications in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics across the globe.

Ablation Devices Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures due to several benefits, such as lesser pain, lower operative complications, rapid recovery, and smaller cosmetic incisions, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the rising prevalence of chronic pains, such as headaches, low back, cancer, arthritis, neurogenic, and musculoskeletal, is propelling the growth of the market around the world. In addition, governments of several countries are organizing campaigns to raise awareness among the masses about the benefits of using ablation devices, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for radiofrequency (RF) ablation devices during cancer treatment across the globe. This, along with various benefits offered by radiofrequency (RF) ablation devices, such as lower side effects, lesser recovery time, and can be used on patients suffering from multiple tumors, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in the integration of the latest technologies in ablation devices, such as multi-needle electrodes showcasing accuracy and portability, to offer enhanced patient safety and procedural efficiency around the world. This, coupled with the growing adoption of robotic technologies, is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, key players operating in the industry are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce the DIRECTSENSE technology that provides data for measuring the ability of the tissue to respond to radiofrequency energy before physicians deliver therapy. In line with this, the increasing geriatric population, is expected to positively influencing the market worldwide.

Ablation Devices Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global ablation devices market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on device technology, application and end user.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Angio Dynamics Inc.

• AtriCure Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• Elekta AB (publ)

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Olympus Corporation

• Smith & Nephew plc.

Breakup by Device Technology:

• Radiofrequency Devices

• Laser/Light Ablation

• Ultrasound Devices

• Cryoablation Devices

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Cancer Treatment

• Cardiovascular Disease Treatment

• Ophthalmologic Treatment

• Gynecological Treatment

• Urological Treatment

• Cosmetic Surgery

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How big is the ablation devices market?

Answer: According to IMARC Group, the market was valued at US$ 4.7 billion in 2021.

2. What is the estimated growth scenario for the ablation devices market by 2027?

Answer: By 2027, the ablation devices market is expected to reach a value of US$ 9.1 billion.

3. What is the key factor contributing to the growth of the ablation devices market?

Answer: The ablation devices market is primarily driven by device technology, application and end user.

4. Who are the major players in the ablation devices market?

Answer: The key players operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics Inc., AtriCure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Elekta AB (publ), Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc.



