NJ Top Docs Has Reviewed & Approved Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. James W. Cahill For 2022

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. James W. Cahill has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2022. He is Fellowship Trained in Adult and Pediatric Sports Medicine and Reconstruction. Using his expertise, Dr. Cahill specializes in sports injuries and joint replacements.

Dr. James Cahill is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, whose private practice is proudly affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey. Dr. Cahill also has surgical privileges at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood as well as Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck.

Dr. Cahill routinely performs arthroscopic and joint replacement surgery of the shoulders, elbow, hip and knee. He also has incorporated robotic surgical techniques for his partial knee, total knee and total hip patients.

His medical interests include joint replacements, arthroscopic shoulder and knee ligament repair/reconstructive surgery as well as treatment of cartilage injuries.

"My initial approach to most injuries is a non-operative attempt to avoid surgery when possible. When surgical treatment is necessary, current reconstructive techniques can return patients to a full level of activity. Over the past five years, surgical techniques have advanced considerably. We are able to achieve excellent levels of success in patient satisfaction. We are also much better in controlling the discomfort often associated with surgical treatment specifically, joint replacement surgery," says Dr. Cahill.

Additionally, Dr. Cahill has lectured on and participated in original research for the treatment of cartilage injuries that ultimately require cartilage repair and reconstruction.

