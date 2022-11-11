Strategy Analytics: Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Bolstered by Auto Makers As They Become "All-Electric"

Bidirectional Charging Also Deployed to Lower Operational Cost in Using Electric Vehicles

Auto makers have restructured their businesses and strategies to become "all-electric" as the European Union and other national governments begin mandating sales bans of new combustion engine-powered light vehicles. The Strategy Analytics' Electric Vehicle Service (EVS) report: Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: Expansion To Support Growing Demand For Electrification, Fast-Charging Backed By 800 Volts and Battery Technologies sees auto makers joining the fray and making investments to bolster efforts around expanding the charging infrastructure to support the increase in demand for battery electric vehicles.

"Another key development in charging infrastructure is the development of bidirectional charging, where electric vehicle users can offset the cost premium in battery electric powertrains by lowering the operating cost through charging – namely, in purchasing cheaper electricity in off-peak periods and selling more costly power back to the grid during peak periods," says Kevin Mak, principal analyst in the Global Automotive Practice (GAP). "The emergence of fast-charging systems, aided by developments in battery technology and the deployment of 800 Volt technology, as well as wireless and automated charging concepts are also being introduced to combat consumer' ‘charging anxiety,' and a user experience that still leaves a lot to be desired. The automotive sector is working hard to develop and maintain the infrastructure and provide a more seamless experience."

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Automotive

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Part of TechInsights, our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Electric Vehicle Service (EVS): Click Here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005043/en/