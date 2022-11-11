Submit Release
'Game is a perfect fit for the metaverse,' says Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade

  • A lecture on 'The Metaverse and Games' at KAIST on Nov 9
  • Identity, fun, and economy are the essentials of the metaverse, he says
  •  Game has the essentials, and when blockchain is added, true metaverse experience is possible

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, gave a special lecture at KAIST Art Museum on 'The Metaverse and Games' for the cultural class 'What is future arts'.

On Nov 9, at the Auditorium at Academic Cultural Complex, KAIST, he spoke to 130 KAIST students, staff, and applicants. The lecture covered the definition of the metaverse and its ultimate course.

Chang argued the essentials of the metaverse are identity, fun, and economy. "One's identities in real life and the metaverse must exist, the ecosystem must offer fun, and economic actions and rewards should be connected to the real world," he said.

"Game is a perfect fit for the metaverse, and for blockchain technology as well", he said. "Games used to exist separately, like islands, but blockchain can connect them to create an inter-game economy. Inter-game play will follow, and the true metaverse with a mega-ecosystem can be experienced then."

After the lecture, Chang and Prof. Jinjoon Lee, the head of KAIST Art Museum, had an open conversation on many subjects including pros and cons of technological innovations.

KAIST Art Museum Lectures will be held on designated Wednesdays until Dec 7. 8 experts from various fields, including Henry Chang from Wemade, are invited to talk.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-is-a-perfect-fit-for-the-metaverse-says-henry-chang-ceo-of-wemade-301675213.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

