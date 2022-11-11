Submit Release
Construction Market in South Korea to grow by USD 38.84 Bn; Driven by growing demand for modular homes - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Market In South Korea by End-user (Residential, Non-residential, and Civil works) and Type (Private and Public) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the construction market in South Korea between 2021 and 2026 is USD 38.84 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The market is driven by the growing demand for modular houses. The popularity of modular houses has been increasing steadily over the last few years. This is because of rising housing rents and the high cost of building new houses. The use of automation in the construction processes has eased the assembling of modular houses. Manufacturers use robots to achieve quicker delivery times and higher accuracy. The relatively low cost of these houses has increased their demand among students and single-parent families, which is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
  • Market Challenges: The shortage of workers in the construction industry will challenge the growth of the market. According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, the lack of skilled workers is one of the significant issues hindering the growth of industries in South Korea. The issue of lack of skilled workers is high in other Asian countries, implying that the migration of workers from other countries is also difficult. Thus, a few companies are investing in vocational training courses for migrants to upskill them. These factors are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Request a Free Sample Report

Segmentation Analysis:

By end-user, the market is analyzed across segments such as residential, non-residential, and civil works. The market growth will be significant in the residential segment over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the significant increase in the demand for housing in South Korea, particularly in key cities such as Seoul, Busan, Daegu, and Incheon owing to the increase in the population of the country.

Key Vendors and their Offerings:

  • Daewoo E and C: The company offers construction services for roads and buildings.
  • DL Group: The company offers services for the construction of plants, civil, buildings, and housing.
  • GS E and C Corp: The company offers construction services for roads, railways, water reservoirs, ports, industrial parks, and underground structures.
  • Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp.: The company offers construction services for commercial, residential, and plants.
  • Hyundai Development Co.: The company offers construction services for future city platforms.
  • Hyundai Motor Group
  •  KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co.
  • LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd 
  • Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Related Reports:

  • The Construction Market Share in Spain is expected to increase to USD 14.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5%. The growing demand for modular houses is notably driving the construction market growth in Spain, although factors such as a lack of workforce in the construction industry may impede the market growth.
  • The Construction Market Share in Turkey is expected to increase to USD 51.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%. The augmented demand for Turkish real estate properties is notably driving the construction market growth in Turkey, although factors such as the rising cost of construction materials may impede the market growth.

Construction Market In South Korea Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 38.84 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.52

Regional analysis

South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Daewoo E and C, DL Group, GS E and C Corp, Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp., Hyundai Development Co., Hyundai Motor Group,  KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co., LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd , Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

