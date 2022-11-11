Submit Release
Debra Clarke's newly released "The Last Soul" is a suspenseful fiction that finds a young woman in the crosshairs of heaven and hell.

"The Last Soul" from Christian Faith Publishing author Debra Clarke is an engaging journey of faith that finds a woman caught between the forces of good and evil.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Last Soul": a powerful fiction that will captivate the imagination and inspire the soul. "The Last Soul" is the creation of published author Debra Clarke, a dedicated wife and resident of Virginia.

Clarke shares, "Emma's poor life choices and their consequences have pulled her deep into a pit of despair that has now left her in a coma, her soul hanging in the balance between heaven and hell.

"And so begins the battle for the last soul."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Clarke's new book will have readers racing to see what awaits Emma as a demonic soldier seeks to lure her from God's light.

Clarke's storytelling packs a punch within the pages of her second novel. Readers are certain to find themselves enthralled as a gripping tale unfolds.

Consumers can purchase "The Last Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Last Soul," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

