Author K.L. Dempsey's new book "The Dark Tomb" is a chillingly authentic tale of secrets and lies set in the mysterious streets of New Orleans

Recent release "The Dark Tomb" from Page Publishing author K.L. Dempsey is a riveting novel introducing Jake Nelson, a private detective whose encounter with an impossibly elderly woman from his past sets him on a collision course with his own demons and a stunning revelation.

ALSIP, Ill., November 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K.L. Dempsey, a Detroit native and US Army veteran who worked in marketing and sales for the aviation industry before taking early retirement and presently makes his home in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, has completed his new book "The Dark Tomb": a gripping and potent thriller that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

"The Dark Tomb" is K. L. Dempsey's seventh thriller in less than three years and proof that he's fast becoming a recognized master of this particular style of mystery.

Jake Nelson, the current owner of the Warren Detective Agency located in Warren, Michigan, watched in disbelief as the old woman walked out of the woods while he had been vacation-fishing in Minnesota. It had been more than a shock to see her since this sighting would not have been possible unless she somehow had beaten her expiration date on earth. At the time of their first meeting, he had been twenty-seven years old, working for Eastern Airlines, and she eighty-six when she had joined him and a group of other travel agents on an airline-sponsored familiarization trip to New Orleans. Propulsive as a jolt of adrenaline, "The Dark Tomb" features a storyline that deals with finding out how this sighting could have been possible and the reasons why it is happening now. As the investigation deepens, Nelson calls upon one of the new employees that had just joined the firm to help him solve this mystery and at the same time force him to face his own demons.

Published by Page Publishing, K.L. Dempsey's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid mystery fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Dark Tomb" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing