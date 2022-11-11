Author Teresa Giusti's new book "Furry Friends Teach a Lesson" is a meaningful children's story about two cats who have trouble getting along

Recent release "Furry Friends Teach a Lesson" from Page Publishing author Teresa Giusti is an engaging children's story that introduces Mia the cat and Muffy, the new kitten who makes her angry.

CRANSTON, R.I., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teresa Giusti, who grew up in an Italian family in Rhode Island, has completed her new book "Furry Friends Teach a Lesson": a heartwarming children's story about a cat named Mia and a new kitten named Muffy who struggle to adjust to living together.

After high school, author Teresa Giusti moved to New York City and lived in the New York–New Jersey metropolitan area for ten years before moving back to Rhode Island to attend law school. Teresa is now a practicing attorney, a wife, and a mother of a son and daughter. She and her kids love animals, especially cats. She has always dreamed of writing a children's book and watching Muffy and Mia gave her the idea for this book. She hopes to write more books in the future.

Teresa writes, "A few months passed, and Muffy grew bigger. Alex and Emmi kept hoping that he and Mia would learn to like each other and get along. But Mia just wanted to be left alone, and Muffy wanted to play and bother her."

She continues, "Muffy was also jealous of Mia. He would act a little crazy when Alex and Emmi gave too much attention to Mia. He would run around the house, jump on furniture, and even knock things over! He wanted Alex and Emmi to give more attention to him than Mia."

Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Giusti's original tale invites young readers and listeners to find out what happens to Mia and Muffy.

Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Furry Friends Teach a Lesson" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

