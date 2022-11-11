Dave Proulx's newly released "A Sure Foundation: God, Man, And Salvation" is an engaging resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of scripture.

"A Sure Foundation: God, Man, And Salvation" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave Proulx is a carefully researched study of God's word presented in a manner that breaks down key topics and themes to increase understanding and appreciation of scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Sure Foundation: God, Man, And Salvation": an enjoyable and informative study. "A Sure Foundation: God, Man, And Salvation" is the creation of published author Dave Proulx, who served twenty-four years in the US Air Force and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Kansas State University. After retiring from the Air Force, he taught telecommunications and computer applications. He and his wife, Linda, live in Lubbock, Texas.

Proulx shares, "The study of God's word is a lifetime pursuit, a gentle, enduring passion worthy of your best effort.

"But where is the love and harmony that should characterize discourse between Christians?

"God's word, which ought to unite us, is too often the source of strife and contention.

"One reason for this discord is a lack of scriptural knowledge: having only a fragmentary understanding of God's word, we allow tradition, philosophy, and opinion to replace scripture as the basis of our beliefs.

"In A Sure Foundation, Dave Proulx introduces 'comprehensive context': the concept that when we prayerfully study all of God's word on a subject, misunderstanding and contention are greatly diminished.

"As Jesus taught, 'Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God' (Matt. 4:4).

"The author explores three general topics using comprehensive context: the nature of God, the nature of humanity, and the many aspects of salvation. Each chapter includes a list of citations containing everything the scriptures say on the topic. No selection, no filtering, no favorites; just a sky-wide view of everything in God's word regarding that subject, placing every doctrine in the context of a totality of scripture.

"A Sure Foundation: God, Man, and Salvation will forever change the way you use scripture. So grab a hot mug and settle down for hours of immersive study. Expand your understanding of God's word with the help of the Holy Spirit. Deepen your love and appreciation for our Father in heaven and for our Savior, Jesus Christ.

"Your time will be well spent and amply rewarded."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave Proulx's new book is a summation of the author's study of the Holy Bible, the Book of Mormon, the Doctrine and Covenants, and the Pearl of Great Price.

Proulx shares in hopes of increasing understanding and appreciation of God's word for those who seek to achieve a more fulfilling connection with their faith.

Consumers can purchase"A Sure Foundation: God, Man, And Salvation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Sure Foundation: God, Man, And Salvation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing