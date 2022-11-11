Linda Fields' newly released "Are You 'The PRIZE' or Just a Consolation Gift?" is an impactful message for women of all ages.

"Are You 'The PRIZE' or Just a Consolation Gift?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Fields is a thoughtful reflection on the myriad of challenges facing women in the modern world and how to overcome these distractions.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Are You 'The PRIZE' or Just a Consolation Gift?": a potent exploration of various relationship practices. "Are You 'The PRIZE' or Just a Consolation Gift?" is the creation of published author Linda Fields, a dedicated wife and mother of two who graduated from Charis Bible College Chicago. Fields is the president and pastor of Captured Heart Ministries in Chicago, Illinois.

Fields shares, "Which one are you—'The PRIZE' or consolation gift?

"The title of this book, Are You 'The PRIZE' or Just a Consolation Gift? has profoundly captured your attention. Though it has stirred your interest because even without you knowing how to formulate the question, you wanted to know the answer. Nonetheless, the answer is just as diverse as you are, with all your various life experiences up to this point.

"Although both exist in this world, the one which is valueless is more prevalent in this world of deception than the other. Consequently, the one more useful to GOD in doing HIS GOOD WORK in the earth is least esteemed by those of the world. Therefore, the one devalued by the world is extraordinarily precious because GOD, by HIS SON, WHO is HIS WORD of TRUTH, made all of HIS daughters divinely invaluable.

"While both exist, this book is written to the woman who knows she's a prize but she's unable to explain in intricate details why. Yet it's also written to the woman who, unbeknownst to her, has been trained to be a consolation gift since she didn't know and has never been told that GOD divinely made her to be a 'PRIZE.' And lastly but more importantly, this book is written to provide every single GOD-made woman with invaluable nuggets of wisdom on precisely who GOD MADE her to be in HIS VERY GOOD in CHRIST. So if you've said, 'Yes, that's me,' to either of these categories, this book is written for you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Fields' new book takes aim at family, faith, and self-worth in a way that will resonate with many modern women.

Fields shares in hopes of spreading applicable wisdom that empowers women to rise up and live lives of fulfillment in Christ.

Consumers can purchase "Are You 'The PRIZE' or Just a Consolation Gift?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Are You 'The PRIZE' or Just a Consolation Gift?" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

