Bea Louise Picazio's newly released "CeeJay Declares a Beach Day" is a charming story of an eventful adventure to the local beach.

"CeeJay Declares a Beach Day" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bea Louise Picazio is a fun and empowering story for young readers as CeeJay and a loving mother learn about compromise and respect.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "CeeJay Declares a Beach Day": a vibrant children's fiction. "CeeJay Declares a Beach Day" is the creation of published author Bea Louise Picazio, a dedicated mother who works as an executive assistant.

Picazio shares, "Enjoy a day at the beach with CeeJay and his mother. CeeJay discovers various fish in their natural environment. He and his mother compromise on little things throughout the day while building his character and confidence."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bea Louise Picazio's new book will entertain young imaginations as CeeJay explores the varied sea life found during a trip to the beach.

Picazio balances a fun narrative with important family lessons for the encouragement of parent-child relationships.

