Author Tanya Yager's new book "My Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Double Mastectomy" shares the compelling story of the author's proactive choice to take control of her health.

Recent release "My Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Double Mastectomy" from Page Publishing author Tanya Yager enthralls readers with the ups and downs and twists and turns Tanya had to go through to achieve her goal.

MIAMI , Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tanya Yager has completed her new book "My Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Double Mastectomy": a gripping and potent work written for any woman who has been faced with one of the greatest medical decisions of her life and the joy of being able to finally have control of her destiny.

Author Tanya Yager has survived cancer of the parotid gland, skin cancer, and breast cancer. She works for a supermarket chain where she trains managers and has been employed with them for over thirty-five years. She has an AS degree in office systems technology. She lives in Miami with her husband, Chad, and dogs, Molly, Maya, and Mylo.

Since 2003, Tanya Yager had been getting mammograms on her breasts. In 2004, 2006, and 2012, she had surgeries to remove a lump in her left breast of which all were benign. When Angelina Jolie had her double mastectomy, Tanya knew she would do the same thing in a heartbeat. Her doctor was not quite on track with Tanya's thinking. In 2018, she had her fourth surgery to remove a lump from her left breast. This time, the diagnosis was "abnormal cells."

Tired of being at the mercy of her left breast dictating her health, Tanya decided to make a proactive choice and get a double mastectomy. This is her story of the events leading up to the surgery and the surgery itself.

Tanya writes, "In 2013, one of the most popular actresses in the world made a startling announcement. Due to her mother's history with cancer, Angelina Jolie decided to take the very proactive approach of getting the BRAC analysis done. After testing positive, she decided to have a double mastectomy."

She continues, "Who knew, six years later, I would indeed take matters in my own hands. So many events surrounded my double mastectomy. All from my history, the tests, and the extenuating circumstances. It was all so very worth it."

