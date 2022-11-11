Bruce Heydt's newly released "The Pain Killer" is an enjoyable contemporary fiction that finds not all wishes are meant to come true

"The Pain Killer" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Heydt is a fascinating fantasy tale that finds an unexpected twist of fate following the discovery of a mysterious urn that changes the reality of the world.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Pain Killer": a compelling fiction that will have readers racing to see what can come from the dangers of a wish. "The Pain Killer" is the creation of published author Bruce Heydt, a dedicated husband and father who has spent twenty-three years in the trade and consumer magazine publishing business. For most of this time, he served as managing editor of British Heritage magazine.

Heydt shares, "Howard Gordon Wells was well acquainted with pain and suffered from a wide variety of unwelcome ailments in diverse regions of his body—until the chance purchase of a mysterious urn gave him the unique and supernatural ability to make his wishes come true. It seemed like a foolproof opportunity to rid himself of every bellyache and back spasm.

"Things are not so simple, though. Every pain has a cause and, quite often, a purpose. And every wish has side effects and unforeseen consequences. Soon, Howard learns to appreciate the truth of the old adage, 'Be careful what you wish for.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Heydt's new book will captivate the imagination as a unique fantasy unfolds.

Heydt brings readers a vibrant story of a man who finds himself faced with impossible choices and an unexpected choice of fate.

Consumers can purchase "The Pain Killer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Pain Killer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing