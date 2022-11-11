Submit Release
Stacey A. DeLaney's newly released "The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Rescuing Her Owners" is a delightful true story of a beloved rescue dog.

"The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Rescuing Her Owners" from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey A. DeLaney is a sweet story of the connection shared between a loving family and a special dog that brings joy and fulfillment to the lives of all.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Rescuing Her Owners": an uplifting story that encourages the idea of adopting a pet in need. "The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Rescuing Her Owners" is the creation of published author Stacey A. DeLaney, a loving wife and career educator who began her career as a teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing. She knows American Sign Language and uses many hand signals with LayLa. DeLaney then became a high school principal. After retiring from public education, she carried on her passion for teaching and learning by teaching college students. She especially loves to share her love for learning and reading with her grandchildren.

DeLaney shares, "The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog is inspired by the real-life story of LayLa. While LayLa was in fact rescued from upsetting circumstances, LayLa really rescued her owners by filling them with great love, great joy, and devoted companionship. LayLa is truly lovable. LayLa is particularly attached to the author! LayLa follows Stacey everywhere and loves to go on adventures with her. LayLa is indeed one of God's beloved creatures!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey A. DeLaney's new book will delight and entertain as readers get to know a spunky pup known as LayLa.

DeLaney shares in hopes of encouraging others to adopt animals in need and to celebrate the joy LayLa brings to all who meet her.

Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Rescuing Her Owners" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Rescuing Her Owners," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

