Author William Wallace's new book "Reflections in a Mirror" follows two FBI agents' thrilling hunt for a dangerous serial killer on the loose.

Recent release "Reflections in a Mirror" from Page Publishing author William Wallace introduces FBI agents Terry Longfellow and Adriana Dickinson who assist rookie agents Hart and Dominga in their first assignment in tracking a serial killer who is selecting victims of a medical supply company located in Tennessee.

FALLSTON, Md., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Wallace, who was born and grew up in the Dundalk community of Baltimore County, Maryland, has completed his new book "Reflections in a Mirror": a gripping and potent novel that follows the search for a serial killer.

After capturing the serial killer in Tennessee, the rookie agents assist Agents Longfellow and Dickinson on their next case that takes them between Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, searching for a serial killer whose targets are bartenders, strippers, or anyone else who gets in his way.

Growing up in Dundalk, author William Wallace found the community surrounded by numerous mega manufacturers, such as General Motors, Lever Brothers, Westinghouse, Bendix, Martin Marietta, and Bethlehem Steel. Almost every household had relatives working at one of the corporations in this large blue-collar, working-class neighborhood. William graduated from the University of Baltimore with a major in English literature. While attending the university, he had three short plays published in an annual university publication.

After graduation, William was hired by a national corporation as part of a management training program. After working for two companies after college, William was able to start his own company which grew successfully and that he eventually sold many years later.

After the sale of his company, William retired from the world of business. He decided to return to his early passion for writing and published his first novel, "Toby," followed by "The Pedophile Priests," "The Blade Maker," "The Palindrome Murders," and his latest novel, "Reflections in a Mirror."

William writes, "Director Wellington said, 'We have three dead in Tullahoma, Tennessee, who were killed by a clown. He killed the convenience store owner, a cashier, and a customer who was shopping there. There's a video of the entire shooting that may be helpful. Can't tell much about the identity of the clown except for his shoes. He was wearing Nike Air Zoom Tempo running shoes. They were white with the Nike swoosh in Columbia blue. Because of a recent upswing in unsolved murders in Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia, the legal authorities in all three states have asked the FBI for assistance to see if they're possibly dealing with a serial killer. We need you and Agent Dickinson to start by investigating this clown killer and see what you can find out about those murders and your opinion as to whether this is a serial killer at large or not,' ended Director Wellington."

