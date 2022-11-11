Johnny Martinez-Carroll's newly released "Pathway To Greatness" is an empowering message of one's inherent potential.

"Pathway To Greatness" from Christian Faith Publishing author Johnny Martinez-Carroll is a thoughtful message of God's connection with creation and the promise one carries within to live in fulfillment, kindness, and faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pathway To Greatness": a heartfelt discussion of spiritual and personal growth. "Pathway To Greatness" is the creation of published author Johnny Martinez-Carroll, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who received his education from the University of Phoenix—a bachelor's degree in human service management, class of 2016. He now works for a local nonprofit, Methodist Children's Home, as a case manager.

Martinez-Carroll shares, "We were made with the intention of being great! Everything about us revolves around greatness! My hope is that this book will inspire you to reach greatness. To live a life that is fulfilling, a life that is full of compassion and forgiveness and kindness. These are just a few areas that this book will cover as you are on your journey toward greatness! I am fully convinced that greatness is within every person we come in contact with daily. You were designed to be the best version of yourself, to become greater! In this book, I share more personal stories of my life, both the highs and lows. Pathway to Greatness will take you to areas where you can improve on your journey to living the greater life that God intended for you to live. Growing up in poverty did not define who I am today! Thank God he meant for me to be greater! Growing up without set me for where I am today, thankful and grateful for every gift he has blessed me with. Pathway to Greatness will have you believing that you too was made for greatness!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johnny Martinez-Carroll's new book is an uplifting opportunity for reflection and refocusing one's spiritual path.

Martinez-Carroll shares in hopes of aiding others on their journey of living a fulfilled life in God's plan.

Consumers can purchase "Pathway To Greatness" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Pathway To Greatness," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing