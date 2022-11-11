David Fahrenholz's newly released "The Dragon of Terre-Reim" is an imaginative journey to a mystical land filled with uniquely affable creatures.

"The Dragon of Terre-Reim" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Fahrenholz is a delightful juvenile fiction that takes readers on an epic journey through the wilds of Terre-Reim.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Dragon of Terre-Reim": a charming tale of dreams, adventure, and friendship. "The Dragon of Terre-Reim" is the creation of published author David Fahrenholz.

Fahrenholz shares, "Terre-Reim is a place filled with many different residents. Everyone in Terre-Reim usually gets along with each other despite their differences. It is a mysterious place filled with new and exciting adventures.

"Sir Franklin is a lovable but sometimes gruff dragon that sometimes forgets to appreciate what he has while he dreams of what else is out there. Like many of us, he hopes to be a better dragon but is not sure what that really means. He only knows that something else is out there.

"Darius is Sir Franklin's very best friend. At times, Darius can be irritating to Sir Franklin because he is a very confident and headstrong English cricket. He is well meaning, though, because he really tries his best to protect and help Sir Franklin in his own way.

"Dexter is a friend of both Sir Franklin and Darius. He is a quiet and shy grasshopper. He has to help Sir Franklin and Darius get along sometimes, but he really prefers to focus on his singing and spitting contests. Dexter lives in a mysterious area of Terre-Reim that most residents have never been.

"Even in a place as wonderful as Terre-Reim, you sometimes feel like there is more to explore."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Fahrenholz's new book features illustrations created by the author's wife, Melinda.

The Fahrenholzs paint a vivid picture within the pages of this engrossing juvenile fiction that will delight the imagination through a compelling narrative and enjoyable imagery.

Consumers can purchase"The Dragon of Terre-Reim" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Dragon of Terre-Reim," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing