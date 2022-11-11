W. Lewis Sain, Jr.'s newly released "Trusting God: With Faith, Failure Is Not…" is an impactful memoir that offers readers a unique perspective on life and faith

"Trusting God: With Faith, Failure Is Not…" from Christian Faith Publishing author W. Lewis Sain, Jr. is an enjoyable and nostalgic story of a man's journey through uncertainty to absolute celebration of God's gifts as a clarity of faith unfolds.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trusting God: With Faith, Failure Is Not…": a thoughtful autobiographical work with a profound message. "Trusting God: With Faith, Failure Is Not…" is the creation of published author W. Lewis Sain, Jr., a retired airline captain who spent over fifty years in aviation. He was awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2020, signifying fifty years of accident-free, dedicated service in aviation safety from the Federal Aviation Administration. Sain is happily married with three children and nine grandchildren. He is also a US Army veteran who flew a Bell UH-1H Huey during the Vietnam War.

Sain shares, "This book is the story of my life, first as a worldly sinner, not knowing God's presence in my life, and then as a saved and redeemed sinner, recognizing and acknowledging God as my Lord and Savior. It is how God talked to me about life and showed me how to trust Him, through the understanding of what faith is, during fifty years as a pilot and as a Christian living life every day, a snapshot, a moment in time of my experiences. My life is not so unique. Most people start out their lives not knowing what vocation will be their life's work. Mine was no different. However, with that said, it was as if the hand of God has always been on me, directing and orchestrating my life. He allowed me to recognize His leading and has given me a unique perspective that may be beneficial to others to help them understand this thing which we call life. This is my God story."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. Lewis Sain, Jr.'s new book is a unique and inspiring story of personal and spiritual growth that imparts an important lesson of faith.

Sain shares in hopes of offering key life lessons to those who may find themselves on a similar path in need of God's grace.

