Author Rajeran Tatum's new book "Planet Larene" is a series of short stories taking place on an alien planet that explore various conditions of the human experience

Recent release "Planet Larene" from Page Publishing author Rajeran Tatum is an exploration of a human encampment on an alien world known as Planet Larene, where humans are treated differently by the native species. Documented by a young man in order to research existence on this planet, each story will tackle a difficult topic exploring various facets of human life.

WENTZVILLE, Mo., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rajeran Tatum, an author, and resident of Wentzville, Missouri, has completed his new book "Planet Larene": a stirring collection of stories that take place on a new planet which has recently been visited by humans. With a new settlement established on Planet Larene, humans begin interacting with the aliens who inhabit this strange world and their interactions are documented for further study.

"The title of the book 'Planet Larene' comes from my short stories about a man in his mid-twenties who has bipolar disorder. And he is explaining his chaotic thought process. And his journey of human settlement on Planet Larene," writes Tatum. "In these stories, topics on colorism, mental health, human nature, and the supernatural will be discussed."

Published by Page Publishing, Rajeran Tatum's fascinating narrative is a thought-provoking series that examines difficult but important topics centered around human existence. Full of insight and uniquely human situations, readers of all backgrounds will find something to connect with as they are transported to Planet Larene by the author in this unforgettable journey.

