Author Gary L. Garside's book "Are You a Victim of Insane Relationships?" is a wide-ranging exploration of the myriad of pitfalls that can derail a romantic relationship

Recent release "Are You a Victim of Insane Relationships?" from Page Publishing author Gary L. Garside offers a variety of realistic scenarios encountered by individuals and couples with negative consequences for the health, sustainability, and happiness of their relationships and potential relationships, and actionable advice for avoiding the toxic effects of miscommunication and manipulation.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gary L. Garside, who humorously bills himself as an insane relationship survivor, has completed his new book "Are You a Victim of Insane Relationships?": an engaging discussion of human connection with a philosophical and psychological angle.

Here's what you'll find inside "Are You a Victim of Insane Relationships?"

Why newly found seemingly ideal relationships often quickly fall apart

Why those who look for love are those least likely to find it

Why you can intensely hate your partner but not be able to break up the relationship

How your partner can psychologically change your behavior—without you ever knowing it.

How your partner can destroy your identity and ruin your lifestyle, forcing you into a position of a helpless—but willing—victim

How someone you don't like and are incompatible with can talk you into marriage

Also includes

14 pseudo loves which we often mistake for real love

Over 50 types of defenses which keep us from knowing our loved ones—and ourselves

Over 55 intimacy-thwarting games which plague our relationships

Over 101 common forms of anxiety which keep us from feeling secure

Over 750 glossary terms to help us understand our relationships

Published by Page Publishing, Gary L. Garside's engrossing book is a thought-provoking resource for self-help readers seeking insight into their own interpersonal relationships.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Are You a Victim of Insane Relationships?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

