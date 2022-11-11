Solid Sulfur Market Size Worth $4.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 3.7%: AMR

Surge in population, rapid urbanization, growth of the construction sector in both developing and developed countries, extensive demand for solid surfer in the textile industry, and increase in fashion consciousness among people are expected to drive the growth of the global solid surfer market. Closure of various manufacturing facilities, shortage of workforce and raw materials during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global solid surfer market generated $3.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $4.9 billion CAGR 3.7% No. of Pages in Report 299 Segments Covered Application, end-user industry, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Growth of the construction sector in both developing and developed countries Opportunities Extensive demand for solid surfer in the textile industry Increase in fashion consciousness among people Restrains Inhalation of sulfur particles may cause lungs cancer, and other respiratory related disorders.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global solid surfer market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those in textile, agrochemicals, metal extraction, and others. These industries extensively used solid surfer, and hence its reduced demand during the pandemic adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, shortage of labor and essential raw materials due to sever import and export restrictions during the pandemic further aggravated the impact on the market.

These restrictions were imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global solid surfer market based on application, end-user industry, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the agrochemical segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The sulfuric acid synthesis segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The chemical segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global solid surfer market report include Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, ChemPoint, Enersul Limited Partnership, Georgia Gulf Sulfur Corporation, H.J. Baker, kuwait petroleum corporation, Merck KGaA, motiva enterprises llc, Repsol, Shell Plc., sinopec shanghai petrochemical co., ltd., TCI America, Valero Energy Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global solid surfer market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

