BLUETTI is Ready for Black Friday 2022

Custom-made Power Backup Solution

BLUETTI considerately provides expandable solar generator bundles to people with varied power needs.

The AC300, BLUETT's first modular solar generator, can be linked with four B300 battery to provide up to 12,288Wh.The AC200P and AC200MAX are capacity-expanding solar generators with large outputs and versatile outlets. B230 or B300 expansion battery will be their boosters to provide more power to off-grid life at home or in the nature.

Mobile Power Source

The EB Series, EB3A, EB55 and EB70S, is a line of compact, portable power stations for outdoor use or during emergencies. The EB3A, the smallest in this series at 10 pounds, even supports the BLUETTI APP connectivity to unlock more features and enable remote monitoring.

Portable Solar panels

BLUETTI's solar panel portfolio includes PV120, PV200 and PV350 models. They are made from monocrystalline cell of 23.4% efficiency. The fold-and-go design makes them easy to store and transport.

More Perks from BLUETTI

BLUETTI also offers numerous free gifts such as Mini fridges with purchases from its official website over a certain amount. Buyers can win free portable generators like EB3A, coupons and more via lucky draws. BLUETTI's Black Friday Promotion will last till Nov. 30th 23:59 PM (EST).

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

