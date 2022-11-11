Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,599 in the last 365 days.

Earthfirst® Films Receives Home Compostable Film Certifications from TUV Austria

Earthfirst® Films Expands Film Options With Certified Home Compostable Print, Sealant and Flow Wrap Films

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthfirst® Films added a line of TUV NF T51-800 certified home compostable films to its existing line of industrial compostable options. PHA in combination with other biopolymers, are engineered for films with at least 85% new carbon content¹. Available in print, sealant and flow wrap films, these new options expand End of Life (EOL) environments as well as provide greater accessibility to a larger consumer base.

Inherent in their chemistry, home compostable films are Greenhouse Gas (GHG) favorable to industry fossil-fuel based alternates and naturally lower packaging's carbon footprint. The new films are built for performance within food, grocery retail, quick service restaurant, stadium foodservice and other consumer and industrial market segments.

"We are dedicated to bioplastic film innovation and passionate about advancing sustainability for a healthier planet," cited Guenther Winnerl, Earthfirst® Films Chief Commercial Officer. "Our customers are transitioning to compostable films as part of their brand identity. Some are preparing for 2025 sustainability commitments and regulatory bills and our portfolio of films contributes to their objectives," Winnerl continues.

Earthfirst® Films are DIN CERTCO certified for Industrial Compostability and TUV Austria Certified for Home Compostability. All Earthfirst Films are FDA compliant for food contact.

¹Percentages are subject to change with any biopolymer formulation changes for film properties

For more information on Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films, visit earthfirstfilms.com.

Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films by PSI - Americas| Earthfirst Biopolymer Films by Sidaplax - EMEA

Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films is a global manufacturer of bio polymer EarthFirst® compostable packaging films within food, beverage, quick-serve restaurants and other consumers packaged goods (CPG) and industrial market segments. Offices in Columbus, Ohio (PSI) and Ghent, Belgium (Sidaplax V.O.F.) serve 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Sidaplax V.O.F. is a subsidiary of PSI. For more information, contact hello@earthfirstfilms.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthfirst-films-receives-home-compostable-film-certifications-from-tuv-austria-301675226.html

SOURCE Earthfirst Films

You just read:

Earthfirst® Films Receives Home Compostable Film Certifications from TUV Austria

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.