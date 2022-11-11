Nidhi Gogia promotes women empowerment with the release of 'Power Of Nisa'

New book shares 16 short stories of strong women from various segment of Indian society who chose to speak and stand for themselves differently

READING, England, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nidhi Gogia has been a victim of acute body shaming and is keen on spreading awareness of women's rights, gender equality and other genderless social issues. Her purpose is to spread awareness and be a voice for the women's community. It is for this reason she writes "Power Of Nisa" (published by AuthorHouse UK), a web of 16 characters covered in 16 different short stories based on the lives of women in modern India, some heard and unheard.

Rumaisa, a teenage girl who was crying on the ghats of Kolkata, did not know the struggles of Vidhya while she was fighting for her own. Still, Rukhsar's father broke the stereotype, and why was Suman being criticized? Little Zoya was not aware of the destination. Sargam took eight years to come out of the web, which was spun by someone else, and Niharika's long journey was not easy. It still pains her heart, but Kanak knocked out the odds, whereas Anokhi faced the rocks. Advocate Rohima could have ended her life, but she chose this.

Various stigmas in Indian society are still barriers for women in the 21st century, where a widow is asked to eat curd and rice. Still, these 16 strong women from different segments of Indian society chose to speak and stand for themselves differently. With poems, sketches and illustrations, readers will meet and feel each character's presence. These women know the articulation of handling the scattered life like water in a mold. Stories that will make them rethink the perception of life and their existence as a human.

"Each of these stories comes with a moral, so there is something constructive to take away from each story, as to what we can do as an individual to overcome the prevailing issues. And even if we are not the victim, how we can support victimized individuals around us?" Gogia says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answers, "Positivity and strength to speak against injustice and to walk away from anything which is limiting your true potential. Understand the fact that any relation is not sustainable if it calls only one partner/ family to compromise their dreams and desires (no adjustment is there from the other partner) and when there is no love and respect in any relation." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/845655-power-of-nisa

"Power Of Nisa"

By Nidhi Gogia

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 142 pages | ISBN 9781728374987

E-Book | 142 pages | ISBN 9781728374970

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Nidhi Gogia is a single mother, a strong independent self-made woman, employed as a senior lecturer at a British university. Connect with her on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/nidhi-gogia-aajkinaari and subscribe to her YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTqX96McG3c7hbj2axf4Hsw

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, AuthorHouseUK, 0-800-014-8641, pressreleases@authorhouse.com

SOURCE AuthorHouseUK