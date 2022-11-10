Correction - Secretary of State Offices to Close for Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11

ILLINOIS, November 10 - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Friday, November 11 and will reopen for business on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, November 11 and will reopen for business on Monday, Nov. 14.

As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver's license, ID card and learner's permit expiration dates to Dec. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.



