Metal Casting Industry 2022: Global Market Size (US$ 221.3 Billion by 2027), Share, Growth (CAGR 7.8%), Analysis, Report

Metal Casting Industry

The global metal casting market reached a value of US$ 139 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 221.3 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metal Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global metal casting market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global metal casting market reached a value of US$ 139 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 221.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Metal casting represents the manufacturing process in which molten metal is poured into a hollow container of the desired geometrical shape to form a solidified structure. It aids in producing complex and large-size parts for several industrial applications at a relatively affordable price point. Some reliable and effective metal casting materials include aluminum, steel, copper, gray iron, ductile iron, zinc, etc. In addition to this, metal casting offers various benefits, such as reducing production costs, enhancing environmental quality, improving energy efficiency, creating innovative new cast products, etc. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications across numerous industries, including aerospace, construction, transportation, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-casting-market/requestsample

Global Metal Casting Market Trends:

The inflating need for lightweight automotive materials is primarily driving the metal casting market. Additionally, the growing product utilization as a cost-efficient source of raw materials in mining and oilfield machinery, pipes and fittings, internal combustion (IC) engines, valves, railroads, farm equipment, etc., is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies across countries that mandate the adoption of energy-efficient materials in the automotive industry is also augmenting the global market. Moreover, the increasing investments in R&D activities to develop computer-based visualization and lost foam casting tools to create alternative means for molding are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the introduction of simulation-based product variants by leading manufacturers to minimize operational costs and wastage is anticipated to fuel the metal casting market over the forecasted period.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3uuQLLu

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• NEMAK SAB de CV

• GF Casting Solutions AG

• Dynacast Ltd.

• Ryobi Limited

• Rheinmetall Automotive AG

• Endurance Technologies Limited

• Ahresty Corporation

• Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.)

• Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC

• MINO Industry USA, Inc.

• Thyssenkrupp AG

• Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

Breakup by Process:

• Gravity Casting

• High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)

• Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)

• Sand Casting

Breakup by Material Type:

• Aluminum

• Cast Iron

• Magnesium

• Zinc

• Others

Breakup by Components:

• Alloy Wheel

• Battery Housing

• Clutch Casing

• Cross Car Beam

• Crank Case

• Cylinder Head

• Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type:

• Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Breakup by Application:

• Body Assemblies

• Engine Parts

• Transmission Parts

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Metal Casting Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports till 2027 by IMARC Group:

• Kraft Paper Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/kraft-paper-market-price-trend-outlook-2022-size-share-demand-growth-rate-6-07-report-2027

• Pizza Boxes Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/pizza-boxes-market-global-industry-research-report-2022-trends-size-share-analysis-growth-rate-4-40-forecast-by-2027

• Fruit Beer Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/fruit-beer-market-global-price-trend-2022-growth-rate-4-20-size-share-forecast-analysis-report-by-2027

• Subscription Box Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/subscription-box-industry-analysis-2022-market-research-report-trends-size-share-growth-top-companies-forecast-2027

• Smart TV Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/smart-tv-market-share-2022-global-size-us-358-6-billion-price-trend-analysis-demand-top-companies-and-report-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.