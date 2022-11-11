Intelligent Packaging Market to reach over USD 38.67 billion by the year 2030- Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Intelligent Packaging Market info Global Intelligent Packaging Market seg

global intelligent packaging market is estimated to reach over USD 38.67 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period.

The Key Players in the Intelligent Packaging Market: Material Providers ,Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries NV., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Intelligent Packaging Market (By Technology (Indicators (Time-Temperature Indicators, Gas & Integrity Indicators, Freshness Indicators) Sensors, Interactive Packaging/Data Carriers (Quick-Response (Q.R. Codes), Barcodes, Radio Frequency Identification (RFIDs), Near Field Communications (NFC's), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)) Active Packaging (Oxygen Scavengers, Ethylene Absorbers, Moisture Scavengers, Anti-Microbial Packaging)), Levels Of Packaging (Primary, Secondary, And Tertiary), Application (Bottles And Jars, Blisters, Trays & Clamshells, Cans, Boxes & Cartons, Vials, Ampoules, & Prefilled Syringes, Bags & Pouches, Films & Wraps, Mailers, Labels, Tapes, And Others)And End-Users (Food, Meat (Poultry, & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Processed Food, Ready-To-Eat Food, Others), Beverage, Healthcare (Medical Devices, Medical Supplies, Pharmaceuticals) Cosmetics, Logistics & Transport, Consumer Electronics, Consumer Goods, Personal Care & Homecare) - Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

The global intelligent packaging market is estimated to reach over USD 38.67 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period.

Request Sample: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1435

Intelligent packaging refers to products that are interactive, linked, and innovative in some way. These technologies carry out intelligent tasks like tracing, tracking, recording, detecting, enhancing product quality, offering information, guaranteeing safety, and extending product shelf life. For increased customer involvement, interactive packaging is in greater demand across various end markets. Demand for packed, frozen, ready-to-eat food has seen a significant increase recently due to the growing urban lifestyle and trends in the world population. Additionally, the economic incentive will be fueled by the ever-increasing requirement to track customer satisfaction and loyalty to seize commercial opportunities. The food and beverage sector's domestic and foreign businesses are increasingly using the most recent intelligent packaging technologies. Therefore, it is anticipated that market competitiveness will intensify. More companies are incorporating cutting-edge technologies to improve their packaging to acquire a competitive advantage expected to propel market growth. The demand for intelligent packaging is fueled by the rising trend of learning about a product's features and information simply by scanning a QR code with a smartphone. Government initiatives have also played a crucial role in the development of intelligent packaging in the food business, as this technology not only helps to assure food safety and reduce waste but can also track the location and condition of food are some factors responsible for the market growth over the upcoming years.

List of Prominent Players in the Intelligent Packaging Market:

Material Providers

Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries NV.

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

INEOS Group Limited

Eni S.p.A.

LG Chemical

LANXESS AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

Packaging Manufacturers

Amcor plc.

Crown Holding Inc.

3M Company

CCL Industries Inc.

Huhtamaki Global

DS Smith

Avery Dennison Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Tetra Pak International SA.

Sealed Air Corporation

Store Enso

WestRock Company

Ball Corporation

Mondi Plc.

International Paper Company

Georgia-Pacific LLC

UPM-Cymene Obj

Coveris Holdings SA.

DuPont Teijin Films US

Sigma Plastics Group

Technology Provider

Time strip UK Ltd

Var code, Ltd.

Tempie Corporation

Delta Trak, Inc.

EVIGENCE SENSORS

JRI Company

Vista International AB

LAXCEN TECHNOLOGY INC.

APK-ID

STARNFC Technologies Ltd.

Brand Owners

Nestlé S.A.

Coca-Cola Company

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble Company

XPO Logistics

DHL Supply Chain

Amazon.com, Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The healthcare sector is seeing an increased demand for intelligent packaging to protect temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. Monitoring drug temperature and controlling the cold chain is crucial in the healthcare sector to guarantee safe distribution. The need for intelligent packaging is fueled by the rising trend of learning about a product's features and information by simply scanning a QR code with a smartphone. Over the projected period, it is anticipated that the global market for intelligent packaging systems will be driven by the reduction in tracking time and effective product monitoring. The significant investments made by leading corporations in R&D are anticipated to further increase product demand by introducing new goods.

Challenges:

The biggest challenge is the under-commercialization of products in emerging nations, which is expected to slow the market's expansion for intelligent packaging. Some limitations and difficulties will prevent the market from expanding overall. Prices for raw materials rise along with production costs, which impacts the overall cost. This is anticipated to limit the growth of the intelligent packaging market.

Regional Trends:

The North American intelligent packaging market is expected to register a significant market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR soon. The sales of intelligent packaging solutions will be driven by a focus on cutting-edge methods to reduce food waste in the US. Strict regulations governing the packaging of food and beverages have increased demand for sophisticated systems in the area. Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to rising disposable income and shifting lifestyles in emerging economies. The market for intelligent packaging will see development prospects due to the rising demand for smart and connected packaging and the implementation of a QR code by the food and beverage industry.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1435

Recent Developments:

• In September 2021-Timestrip UK Ltd. unveiled a novel temperature indicator for vaccines. The indicators will aid in preventing vaccine supplies from being wasted.

• In September 2021-When the Lab guard 3D equipment was fully integrated into the JRI-My Sirius system 2021, JRI Company announced the extension of its capacity.

Segmentation of the Intelligent Packaging Market-

By Technology

• Indicators

o Time-Temperature Indicators

o Gas & Integrity Indicators

o Freshness Indicators

• Sensors

• Interactive Packaging/Data Carriers

o Quick response (QR Codes)

o Barcodes

o Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

o Near Field Communications (NFCs)

o Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

• Active Packaging

o Oxygen Scavengers

o Ethylene Absorbers

o Moisture Scavengers

o Anti-microbial Packaging

By Level of Packaging:

• Primary Packaging

• Secondary Packaging

• Tertiary Packaging

By Application:

• Bottles and Jars

• Blisters

• Trays & Clamshells

• Cans

• Boxes & Cartons

• Vials, Ampoules, & Prefilled Syringes

• Bags & Pouches

• Films & Wraps

• Mailers

• Labels, Tapes, & Tags

• Others

By End Use:

• Food

o Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Dairy Products

o Bakery & Confectionary

o Processed Food

o Ready to Eat Food

o Others

• Beverage

• Healthcare

o Medical Devices

o Medical Supplies

o Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Logistics & Transport

• Consumer Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Personal Care & Homecare

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

For Customization: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1435