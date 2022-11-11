Jewellery Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027| Harry Winston Inc, Pandora A/S
SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Jewellery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, the global jewellery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.
Jewellery represents ornaments and fashion accessories, including rings, necklaces, brooches, earrings, bracelets, pendants, cufflinks, etc., that are worn for personal adornment. They can be categorized into expensive variants designed with gold, diamond, platinum, etc., and cosmetic or fashion ornaments which are manufactured using glass, ivory, plastics, precious metal clay (PMC), etc.
Precious or expensive jewellery products prove to be a good form of investment and are often used as a perfect gifting solution. The custom ornaments, on the other hand, are affordable and perfect to be worn on an everyday basis. As a result, jewellery items are in extensive demand among both male and female consumers across the globe.
Global Jewellery Market Trends:
The emerging trend of fast fashion across countries and the elevating production of fashion jewellery made up of plated alloys and crystal stones by leading manufacturers are primarily driving the jewellery market. In addition to this, the inflating investments by the key market players in digital marketing solutions to generate brand awareness and convey information about their products among individuals to improve sales and profitability are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.
Apart from this, the increasing acquisition of local brands by numerous international retail groups to reach a broader consumer base for expanding their market share is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the rising expenditure on wedding ornaments and the escalating demand for, plain gold chains, cufflinks, tie bars, cartography necklaces, signet rings, and other products among men are expected to propel the jewellery market in the coming years.
Global Jewellery Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global jewellery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and material.
Competitive Landscape:
Buccellati (Compagnie Financière Richemont SA)
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited
Graff
Harry Winston Inc (The Swatch Group)
HStern
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Pandora A/S
Rajesh Exports Ltd
Signet Jewelers and Swarovski
Breakup by Product:
Necklace
Ring
Earrings
Bracelet
Others
Breakup by Material:
Gold
Platinum
Diamond
Others
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. What is the expected growth rate of the global jewellery market during 2022-2027?
Answer: We expect the global jewellery market to exhibit a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2022-2027.
2. What are the key factors driving the global jewellery market?
Answer: The rising consumer emphasis on physical appearances, along with the growing popularity of imitation jewellery, is primarily driving the global jewellery market.
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
