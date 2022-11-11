Kinase Inhibitors Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2028

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Increase in Cancer Patients is the Main Driver Boosting the Kinase Inhibitors Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Kinase Inhibitors Market is estimated to reach $91.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period 2023-2028. Kinases are chemicals that inhibit certain types of enzymes. Numerous kinases are present in human cells and they aid in the regulation of vital processes such as cell signaling, metabolism, division and survival. According to World Health Organization, Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 or nearly one in six deaths. More kinase inhibitors are needed due to the rising incidence of cancer, which is fuelling the expansion of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Kinase Inhibitors Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America is dominating the kinase inhibitors market in 2022, owing to the growing awareness of cancer diagnosis and the rise in the clinical trials for cancer treatment. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the kinase inhibitors market in the forecast period 2023-2028, owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and technology advancement.

2. The global kinase inhibitors market is being driven by the rising incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry's technological development and pharmaceutical companies' rising R&D expenditures for the treatment of cancer are both contributing to market expansion.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Kinase Inhibitors Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Kinase Inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – by Type: Based on type, the Kinase Inhibitors Market is further segmented into non-receptor Tyrosine, receptor Tyrosine, multikinase, serine/threonine and others. The non-receptor tyrosine segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022, owing to the fact that they are useful in treating inflammatory and autoimmune skin conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis.

Kinase Inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – by Application: The oncology segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022 since there is a greater need for several new kinase inhibitors that are being tested on people to treat cancer. Additionally, rising awareness about cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as an increase in the incidence and frequency of various cancers, have contributed to the market's expansion.

Kinase Inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: North America Kinase Inhibitors Market accounted for 39% of the revenue share in 2022, owing to the increased investment in research and development (R&D) projects aimed at creating novel cancer treatments in regions with strong, resilient economies like the U.S and Canada.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Kinase Inhibitors industry are -

1. Pfizer

2. Novartis AG

3. Roche, AstraZeneca

4. Eisai Co. Ltd.

5. Bristol-Myers Squibb

