New Video and Photo Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Leaving After Colliding Offense: 1700 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to a Leaving After Colliding offense that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 1700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:04 pm, the operator of a bright green Dodge Challenger struck an adult male pedestrian who was crossing the street. The striking vehicle then fled the scene. The adult male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/P8iGB6Mf9ec

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.