Updated Photos and Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, September 30, 2022, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:07 pm, the suspect approached the victims, who were inside of separate vehicles, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victims striking their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/R1b0y6C73ko

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.