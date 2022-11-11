Suspect Sought in a Credit Card Fraud Offense: 900 Block of 52nd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Credit Card Fraud offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the 900 block of 52nd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:29 pm, the suspect fraudulently used the victim’s credit card at an establishment at the listed location.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.