Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Morse Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:09 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/6e3_Uk5V3Ao

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.