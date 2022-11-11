Cloud Testing Market Growth, Size, Share, Top Companies, Manufacturing Cost Analysis and Future Forecast Up to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid digital transformation across various sectors is a major factor boosting revenue growth of the global cloud testing market

Cloud Testing Market Size – USD 8.21 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trend –Rising adoption of cloud computing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud testing market size is expected to reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cloud testing market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as rising application of cloud computing technologies, steady digital transformation trend, and increasing need to test the security and scalability of cloud infrastructure. Cloud testing solutions are also known as cloud-based testing solutions. These are a form of software testing that monitors physical as well as virtual components that include storage, web application, network performance, security, scalability, and reliability.

Cloud testing can be divided into four main categories based on the user’s requirements such as testing the entire cloud, testing elements within a cloud, testing across clouds, and SaaS testing. Testing the entire cloud involves testing based on specific features of the cloud infrastructure. Retail and e-commerce segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising need for frequent security monitoring, load, and performance testing of web based applications are some major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Global Cloud Testing Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

The global Cloud Testing market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Cloud Testing industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Companies profiled in the global Cloud Testing market:

IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, SmartBear Software, SOASTA, Xamarin, Cygnet Infotech, Cavisson Systems, and Cigniti Technologies Limited

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In March 2021, Tricentis acquired Neotys. This acquisition will help Tricentis to accelerate digital transformation of enterprises with the help of automated software testing.

Testing platforms and tools segment is expected to register a 13.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising need for functional testing and performance testing in IT and telecom sectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Development of retail, IT and telecom industry, rising investment in cloud network infrastructure, and growing adoption of cloud computing solutions are some key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cloud Testing market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cloud Testing market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cloud Testing market.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Testing Platforms and Tools

Functional Testing Tools

Performance or Load Testing Tools

GUI Testing Tools

API Testing Tools

Service Virtualization Tools

Cross Browser Testing Tools

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail and E-Commerce

Transportation

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Others

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Cloud Testing Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Cloud Testing market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Cloud Testing market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Cloud Testing market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cloud Testing market and its key segments?

