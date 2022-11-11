Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 5.2 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 5.88%

Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market

A gravity-based water purifier is a comprehensive water cleaning device that is used to decontaminate the water from harmful chemicals, pathogens, microorganism

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on gravity-based water purifier industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global gravity-based water purifier market reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.88% during 2022-2027.

A gravity-based water purifier is widely used for decontaminating water from chemicals, microorganisms, substances, and dissolved solids in order to make it safe for consumption. In comparison to the conventionally used water-purification solutions, it generally operates through an ultra-filtration mechanism or activated carbon, does not require electricity for its operations and offers advantageous features, such as the convenience of usage and cost-effectiveness. The demand for gravity-based water purifiers is increasing due to the rising product uptake across domestic and commercial sectors.

Global Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market Trends:

The rising consumer preferences toward convenient water purification techniques majorly drive the market. Since gravity-based water purification systems exhibit numerous benefits, such as easy portability, performance efficiency, and zero electricity consumption, this is providing a boost to the market growth. Along with this, the growing need for safe water for the masses led to an increased demand for water purification systems, thereby positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rapid shift towards gravity-based water purifiers from electricity-based purifiers as a result of the launch of various initiatives for reducing carbon footprints is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market further include the growing consumer awareness regarding the consumption of clean drinking water, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and rising pollution level.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Aquafine

• Aquatech

• Eureka Forbes

• GE Appliances

• HUL

• Kent RO Systems

• LG

• Livpure

• Panasonic

• Philips

Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, end-use and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Individual Water Purifiers

• Community Water Purifiers

Market Breakup by End-Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct Sale

• Company Outlets

• Online

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

