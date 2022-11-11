Optical Coating Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players with Revenue Insights

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological advancements in the field of optical coating techniques & fabrication processes are key factor driving optical coating market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 13.02 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – Increasing application of optical coating devices in consumer electronics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optical coating market size was USD 13.02 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements in the field of optical coating techniques and fabrication, rising demand for efficient optical coating devices in end-use applications such as consumer electronics, and significant investments in research & development activities of new optical coating processes are key factors driving revenue growth of the global optical coating market.

With massive growth of various technology-driven businesses, particularly in aerospace and electronics industries, need for related optical components also surged. One such industry that emerged as a result of this quick rapid industrialization is the optical coatings industry. Optical coatings were produced as thin-film multilayers of various materials using specific deposition techniques and are applied to optical components that are employed at wavelengths between UV and far-IR. These coatings are deposited as thin-film multilayers using a range of materials and deposition techniques. The most basic kind of coating is made by layering metals such as silver, gold, and aluminum. Many cutting-edge applications make use of optical coatings to increase transmission while reducing reflection. In addition, these coatings are utilized on a wide range of consumer products and research optical instruments because of their versatility. The creation of optical coatings is being influenced by recent trends in industries including photovoltaics, photonics, optics, displays, optical data processing, automobiles, and others.

Most recent development in optical coating technology and applications continue to receive attention of major companies. Another important aspect significantly driving market growth is substantial funding and investments made in projects and activities related to research & development in the area of innovative optical coating techniques and fabrication processes. For instance, Researchers from University of Strathclyde are collaborators on a project that will utilize cutting-edge quantum technology to revolutionize understanding of cosmos and provide crucial answers on the nature of dark matter. This is the first project funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to make use of both department's existing optical coating manufacturing and characterization capabilities, as well as new center for Extreme Performance Optical Coatings (EPOC) at the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS). The QI project will use cutting-edge technology, such as optical cavities, and extreme-performance optical coatings, to tackle a variety of fundamental physics issues. It is connected to two UK National Quantum Hubs.

The latest research report offers an accurate study of the Optical Coating industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market. This report further explores key facts and figures related to current market conditions and provides an industry-validated database for companies looking to invest in the market. Additionally, the report provides actionable insights that help readers identify key opportunities and challenges faced in the broad competitive landscape of the Optical Coating market. These insights also help formulate lucrative business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Optical Coating Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Companies profiled in the global Optical Coating market:

Optimax Systems, Inc., Cascade Optical Corporation, Alluxa, Inc., Materion Corporation, Abrisa Technologies, Schott AG, PPG Industries Inc., Newport Corporation, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd, and Artemis Optical Limited

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The E-Beam Evaporation segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the aerospace industry is a crucial factor driving this segment’s growth. In comparison to conventional resistance heating and evaporation, utilizing an electron beam to evaporate high melting point materials is more efficient. High purity films and conductive glass are two examples of optical coatings that typically use electron-beam evaporation technique. The aerospace industry also uses it extensively for hard coatings for cutting and tool industries, as well as thermal barrier and wear-resistant coatings. E-beam evaporation is used in numerous applications due to its quick deposition rate and high material utilization efficiency.

The Anti-Reflective (AR) coating segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. AR coatings are added to optical surfaces to improve system throughput and lessen risks brought on by reflections that travel backward through the system and produce ghost pictures. AR coatings are particularly crucial for systems with numerous transmitting optical components. For optical materials, these types of coatings are a great technique to lower light reflection and improve light transmission, as a result, AR coated optics are used in many low-light systems to enable efficient light usage.

The Europe market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to nearly 40 academic and research institutions from 13 EU Member States that participated in significant research & development projects in the field of optical coating-based applications, such as lasers, creating a pan-European laser facility that seeks to house most powerful lasers in the entire globe. For instance, European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) synchrotron in Grenoble, France, which is dedicated to electromagnetic research for elementary particle acceleration and requires multilayer coatings for X-ray optical devices on substrates up to 100 cm long.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Reflective Coatings

Filter Coatings

Conductive Coatings

Electrochromic Coatings

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electronics & Semiconductor

Military & Defense

Transportation

Telecomm/Optical Communication

Infrastructure

Solar Power

Medical

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Vacuum Deposition

E-Beam Evaporation

Sputtering Process

Ion-Assisted Deposition (IAD)

Key Features of the Optical Coating Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Regional Outlook of Optical Coating Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

