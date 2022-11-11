With CAGR of 7.5%, UAE Health Insurance Market to Reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2027 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE Health Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the UAE health insurance market reached a value of US$ 7.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027.

Health insurance refers to insurance policies that cover the full or partial medical expenses of the policyholders in exchange for a monthly premium. They can be categorized into lifetime coverage and term insurance types and cover several services such as diagnosis and treatment for illnesses, maternity care, psychiatric care, rehabilitation, therapy, emergency transportation, in-patient management, dental care, etc.

The health insurance companies pay the costs incurred during the treatment of the patient either in advance or indirectly through reimbursement, based upon pre-decided terms and conditions. Consequently, they are in extensive demand among consumers across UAE.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The launch of mandatory health cover initiatives by government bodies is among the key factors driving the UAE health insurance market. In addition to this, the shifting preferences toward group health insurance are also positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the emerging trend of online purchase to procure health insurance is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the rising number of license grants to insurance companies by the Dubai Health Authority and the escalating integration of health insurance with big data analytics that aid insurance firms in diversifying their strategies and models, thereby enabling them to recognize the ever-evolving consumer demand are further stimulating the market across the country.

In line with this, the elevating deployment of scenario-based modeling and predictive analysis that allow the market players to devise customized solutions for their clients at multiple pricing options, the growing adoption of cloud-based services, and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connection that facilitates real-time consultations with experienced experts who provide insightful recommendations to the customers are expected to stimulate the UAE health insurance market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the UAE health insurance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the UAE health insurance market on the basis of type and service provider.

Breakup by Type:

Individual

Group

On the basis of the type, the market has been segmented into individual and group insurance. Currently, individual health insurance represents the leading segment.

Breakup by Service Provider:

Public

Private

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the service provider which mainly includes public and private. At present, private health insurance providers exhibit a clear dominance in the market, representing the largest segment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the expected growth rate of the UAE health insurance market during 2022-2027?

Answer: We expect the UAE health insurance market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027

2. What are the key factors driving the UAE health insurance market?

Answer: The increasing incidences of chronic diseases that require hospitalization, along with the growing per capita expenditures on healthcare services, owing to the rising economic diversification and inward migration, are primarily driving the UAE health insurance market.

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the UAE health insurance market?

Answer: The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the growing demand for online insurance consultations across the nation to remotely provide cover for medical expenses incurred during the treatment of the coronavirus disease.

