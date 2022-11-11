Việt Nam sets criteria on labelling for domestically consumed goods

VIETNAM, November 11 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will have criteria for labelling made-in-Vietnam on domestically consumed goods, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s draft of a circular which is circulated for opinions.

This circular is for organisations and individuals producing and selling goods in Việt Nam, and relevant agencies and organisations.

It is not applied to exported goods. The origin of export goods shall be determined according to regulations on origin of exported goods as per the existing law in Việt Nam or the importing countries' regulations on determining the origin of goods.

Under this draft, organisations and individuals manufacturing and trading goods will designate by themselves the origin of goods and take responsibility for this.

Made-in-Vietnam is written on labels or packages of domestically consumed goods in accordance with the regulations on product labels.

In case it is not possible to designate the origin of goods as made in Vietnam according to the criteria in this circular, the producers could use phrases such as “assembled in Vietnam”; “bottled in Vietnam”; “mixed in Vietnam”; “completed in Vietnam”; “packed in Vietnam”; and “labelled in Vietnam”.

The draft listing goods labelled "made-in-Vietnam" including plants and products from plants grown and harvested in Việt Nam; live animals born and raised in Việt Nam and products made from them; and products obtained from trapping, catching, farming, gathering or hunting in Việt Nam.

They also include minerals and natural substances extracted or taken from the soil, water, seabed and subsoil of the submarine area of ​​Việt Nam or the territorial sea where Việt Nam has a right to exploit under international law.

There are also fish and seafood products caught from international seas by ships registered to fly the Vietnamese flag, as well as products processed or manufactured from the raw materials. — VNS