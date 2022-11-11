Submit Release
Việt Nam ranks 76/193 countries in online service index

VIETNAM, November 11 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam ranks 76 over 193 countries in terms of the online services index in the United Nations’ assessment, up five places compared to 2020.

The latest statistics of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) revealed that all ministries and branches have issued resolutions, programmes, plans or action plans on digital transformation.

All ministries, branches and localities have consolidated and established their own steering committees on digital transformation.

To date, the percentage of eligible public services delivered online at level 4 is 97.3 per cent; the rate of online public services generating dossiers is 67.8 per cent, twice as much as in the same period in 2021.

The online processing rate was 43.2 per cent, up 14.57 per cent over the same period.

In addition, the development of digital platforms is considered a breakthrough solution to accelerate the digital transformation process.

To date, more than 50 digital technology platforms have been launched to serve the national digital transformation on all three pillars of digital government, digital economy and digital society.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has also proactively provided direct support to localities to provide full online public services.

Statistics recorded from the automatic monitoring and measurement system of the Ministry of Information and Communications show that the three ministries of Industry and Trade, Education and Training, and Information and Communications lead in the percentage of online public services, with 100 per cent, 100 per cent and 97.67 per cent, respectively, from the beginning of this year to the end of August.

Regarding the percentage of applications processed online, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Education and Training, and the Ministry of Finance have the highest online processing rate, reaching 99.99 per cent, 99.58 per cent and 91.41 per cent, respectively.

In the group of localities, Long An, Hải Dương, Tiền Giang, Hòa Bình and Bắc Giang are the provinces with the highest percentage of online public services, ranging from over 90 per cent to 96.47 per cent. — VNS

Việt Nam ranks 76/193 countries in online service index

