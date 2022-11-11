Vietjet offers 50% off tickets to celebrate 'Single Day', 11/11

VIETNAM, November 11 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet is offering 900,000 promotional Eco tickets with up to 50 per cent off from November 11-13 to celebrate 'Single Day', the biggest shopping festival of the year, the airline announced on Thursday.

According to Vietjet, passengers can apply the promotion code VJ1111 when booking at the website www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app.

These promotional airfares (excluding taxes and fees) are applied on all domestic and international routes with a flight time from December 1, 2022, to March 26, 2023 (excluding national holidays).

The airline also provides passengers with 30kg of checked baggage for free to passengers flying between Việt Nam and Japan from now until December 20, 2022.

All passengers flying Vietjet's routes connecting Hà Nội, HCM City, and Đà Nẵng with Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka and pre-ordering checked baggage will receive baggage package promotion up to 30kg, priced zero đồng.

Vietjet's flights are operated every day with convenient flight schedules, welcoming passengers to have great flight experiences with a modern and new fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals from characteristics of global culinary culture, health care products and services, travel insurances, accommodation facilities and utilities for tourists together with unique cultural and artistic performances at the altitude of 10,000 meters. — VNS