VinFast returns to the Los Angeles auto show with four electric models

VIETNAM, November 11 -  

HÀ NỘI — VinFast announced it would participate in the Los Angeles Auto Show 2022 (LA Auto Show 2022) from November 17-28, 2022, where the carmaker will showcase four electric models in the B-C-D-E segments. 

For the first time, customers in California will be able to ride along VF 8, and directly experience the integrated smart technology and the detailed designs of two models, VF 6 and VF 7. 

At the LA Auto Show, VinFast will display four all-electric SUV models, the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9, representing the most popular segments B-C-D-E accordingly. 

US customers will experience the interior and exterior design details of the VF 6 and VF 7 models crafted by Torino Design.

VinFast's vehicles will be displayed at the Los Angeles Convention Center's South Hall's centre in booth S-216. The booth employs streamlined and modern designs with VinFast signature white and blue branding accents.

In addition to the exhibition, for the first time, California customers will also experience a VF 8 ride-along at the test track area at the LA Auto Show. The activity affirms VinFast's rapid VF 8 production vehicle development from when it debuted as a show car at the LA Auto Show 2021. 

A year after revealing the global EV brand, VinFast has received the support of customers worldwide, with more than 65,000 reservations for the VF 8 and VF 9. From September 2922, VinFast has started to deliver VF 8 to customers in Việt Nam and is about to ship thousands of vehicles to international markets by the end of this year. 

VinFast's booth will be open to the public from November 18–28, 2022 (local time), S-216, South Hall, Los Angeles Convention Center, California. — VNS

