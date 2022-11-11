Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size to Reach US$ 43.85 Billion by 2027- Global Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth

The global greenhouse horticulture market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the agricultural sector.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Greenhouse Horticulture Market Share” Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global greenhouse horticulture market size.” The global greenhouse horticulture market size reached a US$ 25.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027.

Greenhouse horticulture Industry Definition and Application:

Greenhouse horticulture refers to an agricultural system that assists in the production of crops within a transparent structure to offer a customized growth environment to the plants.The usage of a greenhouse assists in regulating numerous environmental parameters, such as temperature, light, humidity, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.It also involves the need for high inputs of the growers to provide modified growing conditions and protect plants from pests, diseases and adverse weatherconditions in an efficient manner. Some of the crops that are widely grown in greenhouses include tomato, cucumber, strawberry and lettuce.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the agricultural sector. The growing preferences for shifting farming practices and an enhanced focus on sustainable horticulture practices is providing an impetus to market growth. The market is further driven by the launch of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled lighting systems across the globe. Since light plays a pertinent role in the improved yield of crops, this is providing a boost to the demand for greenhouse horticulture. They are also equipped with machine learning (ML)solutions that assist in collecting required data in an organized manner. Moreover, the widespread integration of robotic scouting systems and protected crop cultivation solutions with these agricultural practices is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions, the rising implementation of favorable government policies to promote the adoption of greenhouse horticulture and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to enhance the yield of the crops. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, crop type and technology.

Breakup by Material Type:

Glass

Plastic

Breakup by Crop Type:

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Heating System

Cooling System

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Agra Tech Inc.

Argus Control System Ltd.

Certhon

Dalsem

Industries Harnois Inc.

Heliospectra AB

Hort Americas

Keder Greenhouse

Logiqs BV

Lumigrow

Netafim Ltd. (Orbia)

Priva Holding BV

Richel Group

Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV

Rough Brothers Inc.

Top Greenhouses Ltd.

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1: How big is the greenhouse horticulture industry?

Answer: According to IMARC Group, The global greenhouse horticulture market size reached a US$ 25.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027.

2: What is the estimated growth scenario for the greenhouse horticulture market by 2027?

Answer: By 2027, the greenhouse horticulture market is expected to reach a value of US$ 43.85 Billion by 2027

3: What is the key factor contributing to the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market?

Answer: The greenhouse horticulture market is primarily driven by Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control System Ltd., Certhon Build B.V., Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Les Industries Harnois Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, LLC,Keder Greenhouse Ltd., Logiqs BV, Lumigrow, Inc., Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Top Greenhouses Ltd. and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV.

