Naphthenic Acid Market to Reach US$ 77.62 Million by 2027 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “naphthenic acid market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global naphthenic acid market size reached US$ 66.38 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 77.62 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 2.50% during 2022-2027.

What is Naphthenic Acid Market ?

Naphthenic Acid (CnH2n-z O2) represents a light yellowish to dark-colored, insoluble complex compound that is recognized as the combination of predominant carboxylic and a small quantity of acyclic acids present in sand bitumen or crude oil. It is obtained from the acidic extraction of the petroleum distillation procedure, where the product is removed from refinery streams via caustic washing.

Naphthenic acid is commercially available in refined and high-quality product types. It acts as a surfactant, causing formulation and stabilization, and necessitates high levels of treatment to fulfill product specifications. As a result, naphthenic acid finds widespread applications in paint dryers, detergents, solvents, organic peroxides, metal synthesis, corrosion inhibitors, naphthenates, ink driers, rubber reclaiming, etc.

What are the key factors driving the Naphthenic Acid Market :

The escalating need to protect various wood products, such as poles, furniture, fences, and other timber surfaces, has facilitated the extensive utilization of this compound as a preservative across the residential and commercial sectors, which is primarily driving the naphthenic acid market. Besides this, the elevating product usage in copper salts and zinc naphthenate to protect cellulosic materials from decay and extreme temperatures or humidity is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the rising requirement of naphthenic acid as a fuel additive in jet engines and locomotives to improve engine life and in the aerospace industry as an anti-corrosive agent is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing product popularity in lubricants, adhesives, sealants, coatings, pesticides, emulsifier intermediates, and anti-scaling agents is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the inflating demand for this compound as an ideal alternative to phosphate ester in industrial coatings, owing to its anti-scaling properties, is expected to bolster the naphthenic acid market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Refined Naphthenic Acid

High-purity Naphthenic Acid

Breakup by Application:

Paint and Ink Driers

Wood Preservatives

Fuel and Lubricant Additives

Rubber Additives

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct Channel

Distributor

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Haihang Industry Co. Ltd, Jigchem Universal, Leo Chemo Plast Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Merichem Company, Petróleos del Perú, Shenyang Zhang Ming Chemical Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd and Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials.

