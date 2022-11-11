Insurance Broker Gregg Marcus of New York, New York Interviewed by Influential People Magazine

Gregg Marcus is a commercial property and casualty insurance broker based in New York, New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregg Marcus, commercial property and casualty insurance broker based in New York, New York was interviewed by Influential People Magazine. As an industry veteran with experience in commercial property and casualty insurance and commercial hard money lending, Gregg Marcus was a natural choice to be featured in Influential People Magazine as part of its series on entrepreneurs in the financial and insurance industries. Influential People Magazine is a leading international business media news source, and a promotional marketing vehicle magazine that features and spotlights business owners, entrepreneurs, invisible heroes, leaders, influencers, celebrities, and humanitarian resources to the media and readers. Its content encourages readers and entrepreneurs to apply actionable advice and develop businesses into industry-leading organizations.

Gregg Marcus shared his thoughts on a wide variety of subjects and offered advice and tips to other entrepreneurs. Mr. Marcus talked about what inspired him to become a broker, what qualities he believes are the most important to be a successful broker, and what has been his most rewarding experience as a broker. When asked about what he thinks are the biggest challenges facing brokers today, he commented: “I think one of the biggest challenges facing brokers today is the ever-changing landscape of the industry. New technology and regulations are constantly emerging, and brokers need to be able to keep up with these changes in order to be successful. Additionally, the internet has made it easier for consumers to shop around for the best deals, so brokers need to make sure that they are offering competitive rates and products. Another challenge facing brokers is the low interest rate environment, which makes it harder to generate income from traditional sources.

Gregg Marcus went on to explain how he has been able to achieve success in his career, to offer tips to anyone who is considering becoming a broker, to describe what he sees as his biggest accomplishment, and to discuss some of the pros and cons of being based in New York, New York. Regarding the most common misconceptions about insurance, Mr. Marcus replied:

“One of the most common misconceptions is that insurance is only for big businesses or for people with a lot of assets. That simply isn't true. Everyone needs some form of insurance, whether it's for your home, your car, or your health. Insurance protects you from financial loss in the event of an accident or unexpected event. My focus is commercial work–property and casualty insurance for businesses–but just as a note for anyone out there, I think that people underestimate the importance of having insurance.”

When describing what is “next for Gregg Marcus,” he said, “I'm always looking for new opportunities to help my clients. In the next few years, I plan to continue working in commercial lending and helping business owners to get the financing they need for their projects. Additionally, I want to continue my work with charities such as Sunrise Day Camp and Meadow’s Movement. I have a passion for giving back and helping others, and I plan to continue making a difference in the lives of others for many years to come.”

About Insurance Broker Gregg Marcus of New York, New York

Gregg Marcus is a well respected property and casualty insurance broker including work with commercial property and casualty insurance. Mr. Marcus is located in New York, New York where he helps clients to assess and purchase property insurance to provide coverage for their commercial and business properties. Additionally, he works to meet the needs of his customers for casualty insurance that will provide liability coverage to help protect them in the case that they are found legally responsible for an accident that causes injuries to another person or damage to another person’s belongings. Mr. Marcus also works in the commercial lending arena, assisting clients and business owners with a wide range of financing options.

Gregg Marcus has more than thirty years of experience working in the commercial hard money loan industry. The knowledge he has gained while working at MSM Enterprises of New York Inc. since 1996 has provided him with a solid foundation on which to build business partnerships, to develop and advance clients’ companies, and to mentor up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Through his work with First Interactive LLC, Mr. Marcus has been involved in the mortgage consulting business for over fifteen years. He has provided consultancy on all aspects of mortgages and helped clients from a wide variety of backgrounds to acquire the financing needed for many projects.

Gregg Marcus is also a well-known philanthropist. He has worked with Sunrise Day Camp in Long Island, New York, a charity for children with cancer. Sunrise Day Camp has been operating since 2006, where volunteers help to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings. Mr. Marcus has also supported Americans for Class, or Meadow’s Movement, a nonprofit organization that works to improve children’s safety in schools. Between 2007 and 2008, he was one of the donors that led the acquisition of the property and house in Brookville, NY that would become The Chabad of Brookville. In 2002, Gregg Marcus received the Humanitarian Award at the Twelfth Interfaith Concert of Remembrance.