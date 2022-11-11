Football Clubs Tottenham Hotspur & Northampton Town Back First World War Hero Walter Tull Campaign This Remembrance Day
Tottenham Hotspur is proud to be the Club at which Walter Tull became Britain’s first black outfield player in the Football League and his legacy continues to this day”WOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tottenham Hotspur and Northampton Town Football Clubs have thrown their weight behind the Walter Tull Campaign which seeks to honour Walter Tull the first black British army officer and a football player for both teams
The clubs both issued statements in support of the Campaign that seeks to have Walter Tull posthumously awarded the medal he was recommended but did not receive owing to the colour of his skin.
Walter Tull served his country from 1914 to 1918. It was highly unusual for a soldier that had served for so long and then recommended for a Military Cross not to receive it
He was never awarded a Military Cross according to the military rules, people of colour were not allowed to be an officer or receive that medal.
Before the First World War Walter Tull was a professional footballer, he played for Clapton, First Division side Tottenham Hotspur and Northampton Town, and Glasgow Rangers.
The petition for the campaign which is backed by Walter Tull's l decedents, prominent authors and historians can be seen here https://chng.it/TkBwvsRPBv
Walter Tull played for Tottenham Hotspur's first-ever matches in the top flight, 1909-10. He was the first black outfield player to appear in the Football League. Walter Tull made only 10 appearances for Spurs. He played for Spurs on tours to Argentina and Uruguay in 1909 .
Yet his story goes beyond football. He was a trailblazer and war hero whose life continues to serve as an inspiration.
Tottenham Hotspur issued the following statement
"Tottenham Hotspur is proud to be the Club at which Walter Tull became Britain’s first black outfield player in the Football League and his legacy continues to this day, with educational sessions delivered by our Foundation for children within our local community to learn more about such an influential figure in our history. Walter blazed a trail for the many black professional players that have followed in his footsteps at Tottenham Hotspur and across the country. We are therefore supportive of any campaign that aims to recognise Walter’s immense contribution to the society we live in today"
Walter went on to play 110 times for Northampton Town Football Club.
Northampton Town FC issued the following statement
"Northampton Town Football Club proudly support the campaign to raise the profile of one our former players, Walter Tull, as his inspirational story deserves to be seen and heard far and wide.
Walter was a man of huge courage and someone we are proud to say played for the Cobblers. He was the first British-born black army officer and the first black officer to lead white British troops into battle as well as one of the first black professional footballers, playing over 100 games for Northampton Town.
He is remembered here at Sixfields with the memorial in his name that stands proudly outside the stadium and the road around the complex that bears his name. We believe his achievements, his bravery and his courage is deserving of the widest possible recognition and we wholeheartedly support the campaign"
First World War Hero
On 21 December 1914, Walter became the first Northampton player to join the 17th (1st Football) Battalion of the Middlesex Regiment, nicknamed ‘The Diehards’. He served with another ex-Spur, the legendary Vivian Woodward. Walter’s brother, William, also enlisted.
The battalion became part of the 33rd Division, 100th Brigade and was sent to the front line in France on 18 November, 1915. The 1st Football fought in the infamous Battle of the Somme in July-November, 1916. Almost 20,000 allied troops were killed on the first day and in one action by the battalion itself, only 79 men returned from 400.
Now a sergeant, Tull was invalided out of France with trench fever, but he would soon return. He was commissioned as second lieutenant on 30 May, 1917 - contrary to regulations, Walter had now become the first British-born black combat officer in the British Army. He fought in Italy in January, 1918 before returning to France to fight in the second Battle of the Somme.
He was leading his men in ‘No Man’s Land’ when he was shot and killed instantly on 25 March, 1918, at the age of 29.
37 MPs signed an early day motion in 2007 to have a statue ( ideally located in White Hall) Motion text
“That this House fully supports the campaign to recognise the achievements of Walter Tull with a statue in his honour” But nothing has been done
Campaign orgnaiser Nick Marr of My Wokingham
"Its fantastic to see the support for the campaign from such high-profile clubs. We want to see Walter Tull awarded the Military Cross and have a Statue in London. It's never too late to right a perceived wrong from the past. Exceptions can be made. Walter Tull should be given serious consideration for his military cross. If not for his exceptional qualities as a soldier, then for being a symbol of all men of African descent who served their king and country in the Great War but were never given the recognition they deserve
I hope to see other football clubs also support the campaign full details can see here https://chng.it/TkBwvsRPBv
